Editor’s note: Details in this story may be disturbing to some.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – What started as an investigation into a child’s injury from his father led officers to uncover an animal cruelty case that resulted in the seizure of eight dogs, according to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD).

Back on Nov. 29, GCPD investigators were assigned to a Georgia Division of Family & Children Services case regarding a boy who sustained a black eye.

Investigators learned that the juvenile was assaulted over an issue with a puppy. GCPD said his father, Cecil Mullins, admitted to punching his son in the eye; he also admitted to strangling a puppy to death and making his children bury the puppy.

GCPD said upon further investigation, evidence showed that eight dogs were living at the home where the boy was assaulted. Investigators learned that one of the adult dogs has had two litters of puppies, and at least 10 of them are buried in the front yard.

According to GCPD, a woman living at the home, Theresa Mullins, said none of her eight dogs have received veterinary care in over three years, including one of the surviving puppies with a broken leg. Investigators found that another one of the puppies had a deep neck laceration.

On Dec. 1, Glynn County investigators executed a search warrant at the home and removed all eight dogs.

GCPD said investigators were also able to locate the remains of one of the numerous puppies buried in the yard; its skull was “obviously crushed.”

As a result of the investigation, Cecil and Thersa Mullins were arrested and charged with the following:

Cecil Mullins:

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree

Cruelty to Animals (misdemeanor) (Eight Counts)

Cruelty to Animals Felony

Theresa Mullins:

Cruelty to Children 2nd

Cruelty to Animals (misdemeanor) (Eight Counts)

Cruelty to Animals Felony

GCPD said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional knowledge of this or any crime is asked to report it anonymously via the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.