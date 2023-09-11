GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Glynn County employee is facing theft charges after allegedly using his county-issued credit card to make personal purchases, according to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD).

On Sept. 8, GCPD and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into Public Works employee, William Richards, 50, after finding suspicious transactions on his and other county employees’ county purchase card.

Detectives and investigators from GCPD and the DA’s office interviewed Richards on Sept. 11 and determined that he had unlawfully used his county-issued Purchase Card as well as other employees’ cards for his personal gain. Richards also admitted to using the funds.

Richards was arrested and charged with theft by conversion in the excess of $290,000.

“Upon receiving information concerning this criminal activity, I immediately assigned this

matter to Detectives, and reached out to District Attorney Keith Higgins, to ensure that we

worked this investigation in partnership. The Glynn County Police Department responded as

swiftly as possible, and I applaud the investigative work by both GCPD Detectives and the

Investigators from the DA’s Office,” said Chief Scott M. Ebner.

Richards worked for Glynn County since August 2010, starting as an administrative, moving to a supply assistant, and then to an administrative supervisor which he held from May 2018 until the present.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has information regarding the investigation, please contact Detective Clark at 912-554-7835 and/or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.