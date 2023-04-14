GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Glynn County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being injured during a multi-county chase on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were pursuing a silver Nissan Altima in a chase that started in McIntosh County when a driver failed to stop for Georgia State Patrol(GSP).

GSP was able to stop the vehicle by PIT maneuver near mile marker 18 on I-95. The driver was taken into custody by Camden County police and was taken to the local hospital.

The injured Glynn County deputy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.