Glynn Co. woman sentenced to prison for pawning dozens of stolen guns

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Glynn County woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for pawning dozens of stolen guns.

Elaina Carter, 38, will spend 57 months in prison and will also be required to serve three years of supervised release after the completion of her sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and testimony, Carter stole and pawned numerous items from June 2018 to January 2019, including 37 firearms.

“Elaina Carter could be the poster child for demonstrating that theft is the typical route for firearms making it into the hands of criminals,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, of the Southern District of Georgia. “It’s fortunate that she sold these stolen guns to licensed dealers, and that vigilant law enforcement officers brought an end to her serial thefts.”

Carter has previous convictions on state charges in Glynn County for burglary, theft by receiving, and theft by deception.

The case was investigated by the ATF and the Glynn County Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcela C. Mateo.