BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is looking for a man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her home Wednesday morning.

Authorities say William Bolin has a history of domestic abuse and Katy Morine is “believed to be in imminent danger.”

Anyone with information on Bolin’s whereabouts is asked to call 912-554-7802 immediately.

The police department released the following photos of Bolin and Morine: