GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is searching for a suspect who was involved in a weekend shooting.

On Sunday, just shortly after 4 p.m., GCPD officers were called to a shooting at a residence on Burroughs Ave.

A few moments after the call about the shooting incident, local hospital security called Glynn County Dispatch and notified police of a man arriving with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers arrived at the hospital and collected a statement from the victim, who stated he was in a verbal argument with another male over marijuana.

During this disagreement, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim said he then left the residence, was taken to the hospital, and that the man who shot him fled the scene.

The victim was then transported to UF Shands in Jacksonville for further treatment, according to authorities.

While investigating the incident, GCPD Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Jody Daniel Cobb, a 34-year-old Black male.

Warrants for Cobb’s arrest have been issued; he is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to officials, an attempt to locate Cobb was made but unsuccessful, and a “Be on the lookout” alert has been issued to area law enforcement for Cobb.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. The public is urged to stay away from Cobb and to contact local police if encountering him.

Anyone with knowledge of Cobb’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Glynn County Police Department, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.