Glynn Co. police investigating drive-by shooting on Hardee Avenue

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting.

Police say the shooting happened at 3519 Hardee Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. Three people were shot and taken to the hospital. One victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.

Currently, there is no information or leads on the suspect (s) or the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glynn County Police Department Investigator Guy Butler at 912-554-7817 or the silent witness line at 912-264-1333.