UPDATE: Glynn Co. police arrest five in entering auto incidents

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The Glynn County Police Department has arrested five people in connection to entering auto incidents at Westminster Apartments.

Initially, police detained three suspects, but confirmed Tuesday afternoon that five people were arrested. The following were charged with two counts of entering auto and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

Terrence Proctor, 17

Devin Baker, 17

Tyreque Harris, 17

Jarius Denmark, 18

Kayla Leggett, 29

Police say all five were inside of the car officers intercepted after the break ins.

The Savannah Police Department is also pursuing similar charges and say they can confirm this group is responsible for at least one entering auto in Savannah.

All five arrested people are from Brunswick.

_____________

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Glynn County Police Department, officers responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a report of suspects attempting to get into a vehicles at the Westminster Apartments off of Darien Highway.

According to the report, the three suspects got into a Nissan Altima. Responding officers were able to intercept the car and the suspects as they were headed towards the exit of the apartment complex.

Police officials say the three suspects were detained. The names and ages of the suspects have not been released.

Police believe the suspects may be involved an entering auto spree in Savannah earlier that evening.