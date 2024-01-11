GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 20th, 2023 in Glynn County.

On Wednesday morning, Jan. 10, GCPD Criminal Investigations Division Investigators along with other officials carried out a search warrant that led to the arrest of Ivan Kamau Groom, 20, at his Enclave Apartments home on Kadster Lane.

Inside Groom’s apartment investigators found a Glock model handgun, a large amount of marijuana, and $9000 in cash.

He is now charged with Criminal Attempt to Tamper with Evidence, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Intent to Distribute Marijuana along with an additional tampering with evidence charge, according to authorities.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.