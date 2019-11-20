Glynn Co.: Police arrest man accused of exposing himself and harassing women

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department announced the arrest of James Dylan Wiggins Tuesday.

According to police, Wiggins called random local women using Facebook Messenger video to harass and expose himself performing lewd acts on camera. Wiggins used his online alias “JD Wiggins” on Facebook. When blocked, he would often resort to a separate account to continue the harassment.

Police say an anonymous source provided information of Wiggins’ location at a Brunswick motel.

Brunswick Police Officers responded to the scene and arrested Wiggins.

Glynn Co. Police say further details of the case are still under investigation.

Investigators ask that If you are a victim of Wiggins and have not already, please contact Investigator Parker Marcy at pmarcy@glynncounty-ga.gov.

