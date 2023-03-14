GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department has made two arrests after four armed robbery incidents occurred in the county.

According to police, during one of the incidents, one of the two male suspects struck a victim in the face causing non-life-threatening injuries. Once detectives discovered that these incidents were related, officers launched a joint investigation of the crimes that took place between March 10 and 11.

Officers located two males on March 14 while canvassing the area of Perry Place Apartments for the suspect vehicle. The suspects fled from detectives and entered an apartment but investigators were able to make contact with the occupants of the apartment and several people were detained.

Verdez Pinkston, 19, and a 17-year-old male were arrested on armed robbery as well as aggravated assault charges.

The Glynn County Police Department credits the assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies for the arrests.