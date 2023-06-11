BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is looking for a runaway teenager who could be endangered.

Linnea Miller, 14, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Turkey Point in Brunswick.

According to family, she’s known to have high-functioning autism.

At this time, it’s unclear if Linnea is in the company of anyone else.

Police said Linnea is between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-3, weighing between 100 and 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

A clothing description isn’t available.

Anyone with information on Linnea’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. P. Edgy 912-624-8401, Sgt H. Savage 912-269-4881 or Lt. G. Herndon 912-558-3567.

The Silent Witness line can be reached at 912-264-1333.