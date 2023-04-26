SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The co-owner of Hearse Ghost Tours reached out to WSAV News 3 again after a slew of burglaries.

“Just a constant, constant pressure from theft,” Russ Lee, co-owner of Hearse Ghost Tours said.

Lee said three more of his car batteries were stolen early Tuesday morning. This happened just days after WSAV told you that seven car batteries were taken from the lot that houses the cars.

“They started taking batteries and anything else not tied down at the lot,” Lee said. “We lost two generators. I don’t know how many batteries at this point. We’ve lost 10 batteries in the last week.”

Lee said it has cost his business $11,000. He’s spoken to city officials and police who are opening an investigation into the string of crimes.

“We’ve never had any issue up until August of last year is when it started,” Lee said.

The Savannah Police Department told WSAV they’re investigating the crimes and are helping Lee secure the lot. Lee said he can’t install cameras because the lot doesn’t have electricity, but he is putting up razor wire inside the fence that houses the cars.

Lee is asking those in nearby neighborhoods to keep an eye out. He said his car batteries are spray-painted orange so he’s asking locals to call police if they see one.

“If you see something that looks strange in that area, definitely let the police know because they can go check it out,” Lee said.

Lee said he doesn’t want to move his lot but if he continues to lose tens of thousands of dollars then it leaves him no choice.