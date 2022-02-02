Georgia teen pleads guilty to killing mother and brother

(Photo: Courtesy of US Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia)

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and arson in the 2020 fire death of her mother and brother.

Candace Walton entered the pleas in Monroe County, admitting guilt in the death of 36-year-old Tasha Vandiver and 21-year-old Gerald Walton.

The 18-year-old was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, theft by taking and first-degree arson.

Monroe County District Attorney Jonathan Adams says Walton was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder charges, as well as 10 years in prison for the arson charge.

Her boyfriend, Kaleo Pangelinan of Oregon, also faces charges in the deaths. Prosecutors say evidence shows the two conspired to kill Walton’s mother and brother.