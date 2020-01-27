Georgia Supreme Court upholds mother’s conviction of two daughters’ murders

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Monday the Georgia Supreme Court announced its opinion on the case of Jokeera Morgan V. the State.

The Supreme Court decided to uphold Jokeera Morgan’s conviction of “guilty but mentally ill” for the 2015 drowning her two daughters, 8-month-old Savannah West and 18-month-old Zyra Morgan.

Morgan received two life sentences in 2017 for the murders.

She was arrested on October 6, 2015, and charged with two counts of murder.

Authorities say Morgan called 911 that afternoon, stating that she drowned her daughters.

Reports say Morgan said she felt she couldn’t take care of the children when asked why she drowned them.

In her appeal, Morgan’s attorney unsuccessfully argued she was not guilty of murdering her daughters because she was legally insane at the time of the killings, and the verdict should have been “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

