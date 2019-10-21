Georgia Supreme Court overturns murder conviction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is free after the Supreme Court of Georgia overturned his murder conviction and life prison sentence.

Tyron Henry was serving time for shooting Michael Johnson to death in Savannah back in 2015. Henry claimed he was protecting himself because he and his friends, Nikki Miller and Jamonie Williams, were being threatened by Johnson.

In 2016, a jury found Henry not guilty of malice murder but guilty of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life plus five years in prison and then appealed the decision.

The Georgia Supreme Court has since ruled that the trial court refused to properly instruct jurors so they could determine whether Henry acted in self-defense.

As a result, the conviction has been overturned.