BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 72-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle accident in Bryan County near the Hyundai mega site just after 11:30 a.m. this morning.

The driver who was killed was identified as Thomas Kobbe of Black Creek, Georgia. His next of kin have been notified.

According to police, the accident was not caused by a construction vehicle. The incident happened in the area of HWY 280. Because of the crash, police ask that drivers be cautious in the Olive Branch Rd. though the Groover Hill Rd. area due to increased traffic.

Georgia State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.