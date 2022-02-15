Georgia state official is accused of faking pregnancies

ATLANTA (AP) — A state official is accused of faking multiple pregnancies and using at least one of those ruses to get out of work and be paid for the time off.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Robin Folsom, former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, on three felony counts of making false statements.

She’s also charged with one felony count of identity fraud. State officials say the 43-year-old Atlanta woman told human resources officials that she was pregnant, then announced she had given birth in May 2021.

The agency approved about seven weeks of paid leave.

But the scheme soon began to unravel, the inspector general’s office said.