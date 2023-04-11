STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — With two shootings happening in the last two months, many students who attend the university say they are worried about their safety.

Tuesday, an employee with Stadium Walk apartments where the shooting happened says he stayed with the victim until medics arrived on the scene.

Statesboro police say they will have a statement about the shooting Wednesday. The complex is located on Lanier Drive, not too far from the university’s campus.

This is the second shooting within the last two months. Students who live where the incident took place say they always make sure to stay alert but wish to receive better communication from the university.

Mckenzie Knight said, “Definitely in the time that we live in we definitely have to be aware of our surroundings and I mean with it being two shootings in 2 months, 3 months, whatever um it definitely makes you scared in worried”.

“Just because literally you can walk to dorms from right here you can walk to campus from this apartment complex so, obviously that kinda raises some concerns for parents of these students, they don’t know what’s going on like it raises concern for students themselves so I do think a nice communication system would be like hey it was just reported that a shooting happened near campus here’s what you need to know”. Abby Miller said.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.