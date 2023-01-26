STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD).

On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot.

Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers and Bulloch County EMS rendered aid and were able to stabilize the victim until he was transported to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. He remains at the hospital under treatment.

University records list the victim as a student at Georgia Southern University.

Dispatchers and detectives were able to quickly access the complex’s surveillance

footage and developed several early investigative leads. Detectives have identified multiple persons of interest in the case and are actively seeking to interview them.

Police say the incident appears to have been confined to a single apartment and between people that know each other.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.