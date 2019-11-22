Georgia Southern student arrested in trash can fires on campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia Southern University student is facing six counts of arson in connection with a series of on-campus fires.

According to the school, investigators were able to identify 20-year-old Jamya Cooper, a junior education major, in the case. She was taken into custody on Thursday after class.

University officials say the first fire was reported on Tuesday, Nov. 5, just before 5 p.m. at the Math/Physics building. A trash can in a women’s restroom was on fire and was extinguished.

In the same building on the same day, two additional reports came in regarding items that had been burned in trash cans.

On Nov. 14, 19 and 21, Georgia Southern officials say there were additional calls for trash can fires, again in a women’s restroom in the Math/Physics building.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and found Cooper was nearby when many of the fires were reported. She was taken into custody and questioned before being charged with six counts of arson in the first degree.

According to the university, there were no injuries reported and there was no danger to others in the building as the fires were “extinguished quickly.”

The Statesboro Fire Department and the university fire marshall assisted in the investigation.