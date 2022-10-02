STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult following an armed robbery on campus.

The armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed in the direction of the University Villas construction site.

Officers quickly responded to the area and were able to apprehend one suspect near Chandler Road. Later that evening, officers arrested a second suspect near University Pointe Apartments. Officers also found a firearm used during the robbery.

Monday afternoon, Georgia Southern Investigator Trevor Williams identified the third suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was located and subsequently arrested.

Juvenile 1 was charged with armed robbery

was charged with armed robbery Juvenile 2 was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and obstruction/hindering law enforcement officer

was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and obstruction/hindering law enforcement officer Jayden Carswell, 17, of Ridgeland, SC, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in school safety zone, theft by taking, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

None of the suspects are Georgia Southern University students.

“We would like to thank the Statesboro Police Department for their assistance with this incident,” said University Police Chief Laura McCullough. “I want to reiterate that while we have evaluated the crime statistics and we are not seeing any irregular patterns this year, any incident involving a gun will draw a swift and strong response. We need our students’ partnership in our ongoing crime prevention efforts.”

If you have any information, please contact the University Police Department at 912-478-5234.