STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern University Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a student housing facility Thursday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Freedom’s Landing in Statesboro.

A Georgia Southern spokesperson told WSAV there is at least one victim in the case, though they are not believed to be a student.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

A safety notification was distributed by Georgia Southern to students and staffers about the shooting. University officials reminded students that counseling and other resources are available at 912-478-5541.