SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern police have arrested a student after she reportedly made a school shooting threat on social media Monday morning.

On Thursday, Georgia Southern police said they arrested Kimberlie P. Bennett on charges of terroristic threats and acts.

WSAV News 3 received a tip that a nursing student had posted on social media that she would shoot herself in front of her teacher and then shoot her classmates.

Georgia Southern released a statement on Wednesday following the incident that says in part:

“University Police investigated immediately and quickly determined there was no imminent threat to the safety of our students, faculty or staff on any of our campuses. Officers have made contact with the student, who was off campus yesterday, and have referred her to campus officials.” Georgia Southern University

The student was taking classes on the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern when the threat was made.