Georgia sheriff wanted on sexual battery charges

by: AP News

(photo: Bleckley County government)

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff is wanted on charges of sexual battery that allegedly occurred last month in Cobb County.

WAGA-TV reports a warrant was issued Friday for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody for the incident that happened Jan. 18.

Details surrounding the alleged crime were not immediately available.

In a statement released Wednesday, Cobb County police wrote the case remains “an active sexual battery investigation.”

Police said no further information will be released.

Bleckley County is about 30 miles southeast of Macon.

