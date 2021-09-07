Georgia prosecutor indicted, accused of misconduct in office

ATLANTA (AP) — A district attorney for six counties in west Geogia has been indicted and is facing allegations of criminal misconduct while in office. The indictment was returned Tuesday by a grand jury.

Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones is accused of trying to get a police officer to lie to a grand jury, trying to bribe prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

Jones did not immediately respond to a text message or email seeking comment, and the district attorney’s office said Jones wasn’t available and that the office had no comment.

