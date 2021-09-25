Georgia probation officer pleads guilty to faking records

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A probation officer for the federal court system in Georgia has pleaded guilty to creating false records while on the job.

Court records show Enoch Eller Jr. of Augusta pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to making false statements.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Eller falsely documented drug testing and other personal contacts with criminal defendants awaiting trial that he never performed. They said instances of Eller faking records of job duties he hadn’t carried out took place over the course of more than a year from March 2020 until last June.

Eller still awaits sentencing. The charge he pleaded guilty to Tuesday carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.