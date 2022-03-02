CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A police officer in Clayton County is in the hospital after he was shot by an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a business south of Atlanta. The Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) said the suspect shot as the officer pulled up.

Police believe the victim of the robbery was shot in the hand. The officer was hit in the waist area. They’re both expected to be ok.

Three schools were placed on lockdown during the search for the suspect and he remains on the loose, CCPD said.