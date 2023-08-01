CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A police officer is behind bars today after allegedly falsifying a story about receiving harassing and threatening text messages.

The investigation into the messages was opened by the Kingsland Police Department (KPD) on July 6 after Officer Wesley Waldrop reported that he was being sent threatening text messages to the command staff of KPD.

However, police say that investigators discovered that Waldrop had created the text messages and sent them to himself using an app on his phone.

Waldrop was arrested on Tuesday, August 1, and is currently being charged with misdemeanor false report of a crime and felony breaking oath of office.

He was released to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for bonding.