Georgia murder suspect found hiding in car trunk in Virginia

DAWSON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia man has been charged with murder in the death of a 59-year-old woman after he was caught hiding in a car trunk in Virginia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that it had charged 26-year-old Nakia West with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Annie Josie Chappell.

She was found dead in her home in Dawson, Georgia, on Monday.

West was arrested in Greenville, Virginia, on Wednesday after deputies found Chappell’s stolen car apparently abandoned in the middle of a road.

After a failed search, deputies found West hiding in the trunk with a gun as they were towing the car.