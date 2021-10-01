Georgia mayor convicted over damage to excavator, resigns

NASHVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia mayor has been convicted of theft and property damage after he used an excavator without permission and damaged it.

Taylor Scarbrough was convicted Wednesday of theft by conversion, theft by deception and criminal property damage. He was acquitted of theft of services.

A judge on Thursday sentenced Scarbrough to six months in jail, to be followed by another nine-and-a-half years on probation. Gov. Brian Kemp had earlier suspended Scarbrough from the Nashville mayor’s post. Scarbrough resigned before he was sentenced.

Nashville Mayor Pro Tem John Clayton says the city council will meet next week to consider a special election to replace Scarbrough.