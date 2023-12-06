SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Douglas County man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after pleading guilty to a scheme to smuggle stolen cars to Africa.

Prince Bediako, 41, of Douglasville, was sentenced after pleading guilty to smuggling, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Bediako was also fined $1,000 and is ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term by U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr.

There is no parole in the federal system.

As described in court documents, on multiple occasions in 2020, Bediako assisted an accomplice who used false and stolen identities and credit cards to contract online dealerships to ship vehicles from another state.

But the credit card payment would “bounce” and the dealership would be left without any payment.

Nineteen dealerships across the Southeast fell victim to the theft.

Bediako then arranged to transport the vehicles to the Port of Savannah and used the false and stolen identities to attempt to smuggle those vehicles to Ghana.

Personnel at the Port of Savannah was able to intercept the shipments.

“Our CBP Officers continually refine their skills, knowledge, and awareness of current trends and techniques utilized by bad actors. These skills led to the interdiction and recovery of these stolen vehicles,” said Henry Deblock, Area Port Director in Savannah. “Their sustained efforts, training, and analysis, along with valuable collaboration among law enforcement agencies led to the success in this case.”

This case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security Office of Export Enforcement; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the Georgia Ports Authority Police Department; and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jenna G. Solari and Darron J. Hubbard.