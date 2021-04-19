Georgia man wounded in gunfight with deputy after manhunt

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy shot a metro Atlanta man after officials say the man shot at a deputy during a manhunt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Mario Paul Clarke was shot in Newnan on Sunday afternoon. He was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Police had been chasing Clarke for more than 12 hours after someone flagged down Newnan police after midnight Sunday to report a car stolen from a gas station.

Local news outlets report Clarke was charged with aggravated assault last month after shooting at his father at their home.