Georgia man sentenced in fake autograph scheme in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia man who created websites to sell memorabilia bearing fake autographs has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges in Alabama.

A statement from prosecutors says 38-year-old Douglas Duren of Atlanta pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft in March.

He was sentenced to 40 months in prison during a hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors say Duren sold counterfeit items and memorabilia with fake autographs on a trio of websites for nine years ending in 2019.

He would get retail sports equipment, movie posters, books and photos and then forge the autographs of famous people.