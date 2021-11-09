Georgia man pleads guilty to CARES Act PPP fraud totaled more than $2.6M

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, one Georgia man pleaded guilty to laundering more than $2.6 million.

Anthony J. Boncimino, 47, of Sycamore filed for PPP loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to court documents, Boncimino falsified information for two fictitious companies. In order to get the PPP loans, he submitted fake payrolls, fake IRS forms, and other fraudulent records to collect a total of $2,671,871.74 from four PPP loans coming from three banks.

Nov. 8, Boncimino pleaded to the one count of money laundering before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands in Valdosta, Georgia. Now, Boncimino is facing up to 10 years in prison to be accompanied with a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is set to take place Feb. 24, 2022.

One special agent shared in a news release the efforts being taken against those who choose greed.

“While businesses were suffering and trying their best to make it through the pandemic, others chose greed. IRS-CI will continue to use its financial expertise to track and recommend prosecution of criminals taking advantage of a crisis,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge IRS-Criminal Investigation.