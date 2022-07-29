HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Georgia man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Henry County.

Abbeville and Henry County officials responded to a crash around four miles north of Abbeville.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when Clyde Humphrey, 70, left the road, ran into a culvert and then hit a tree, according to Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

Humphrey had multiple health issues that may have attributed to the crash, Wright says.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the crash.