Georgia man gets prison time in dog fighting case

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors said a Georgia man who ran a dogfighting facility has been sentenced to serve nearly four years in federal prison.

James Lampkin, also known as “Pookie,” had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act.

A judge sentenced him Friday to serve three years and 10 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. Four other men were sentenced to serve time in prison and two others got probation after pleading guilty to charges in the case.