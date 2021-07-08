Georgia man found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death of a WV woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – After a 7-day trial, a federal jury found Seddrick Banks, 28, of Cartersville, Ga., guilty of drug distribution resulting in death and a host of other charges.

Seddrick Banks

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, after two hours of deliberation, the jury found Banks guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances; one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting; one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; and one count of accessory after the fact to distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Banks trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018, according to a press release. He would travel from Georgia to West Virginia, trafficking the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations. Banks and his conspirators carried at least three firearms during the drug trafficking crimes.

At one of the motels in Lewis County on August 9, 2019, Terrick Robinson, a co-conspirator, distributed fentanyl to Courtney Dubois of Fairmont. That drug, according to her autopsy, was an independent sufficient cause of Dubois’ death. The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Banks assisted Robinson in taking the body of the victim to Georgia, where they dismembered the body and disposed of it at the Bartow County Landfill, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“This horrific and heinous crime is more than just a drug trafficking case. Banks and his co-conspirators not only preyed on our neighbors with the drugs they were selling, they allowed a young woman to die and disposed of her without any regard or respect for her life. While this outcome won’t bring Courtney back, we hope it will give her family some peace as justice has prevailed,” said Bernard.

Banks faces the following:

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances – at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting – at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting – up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting – at least five years and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million

Use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime – at least five years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000

Distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death –up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000

Two of the co-conspirators in this case have pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. William Gregory Chappell, age 34, of Cartersville, Ga., pleaded guilty in February 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances and one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Joel Jimenez, age 39, also of Cartersville, Ga., pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances. Both men were a part of the drug distribution operation from Georgia to West Virginia.

Terrick Robinson

Another defendant in this case, Terrick Robinson, 36, of Cartersville, Ga., was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years after being found guilty after a nine-day trial of a multiple charges related to this case.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Ga.; and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.