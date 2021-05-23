Georgia man accused of sending road flare to bank teller

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man faces criminal charges after police say he sent a road flare to a drive-through bank teller through a pneumatic tube.

Michael Aaron Bass was arrested Wednesday in Thomasville after the flare set off a panic when a bank teller concluded it was a stick of dynamite.

Police Sgt. Scott Newberry says Bass drove up on a motorcycle, cashed a work check and then sent the flare back to the teller.

The building was evacuated and police responded. Bass was arrested two hours later on his motorcycle. It’s unclear whether he is represented by a lawyer.