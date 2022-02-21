Georgia man accused of killing 2 neighbors, stabbing officer

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Cobb County grand jury has charged a 22-year-old Acworth man in the deaths of a young couple who had recently moved into his neighborhood, and with cruelty to their 2-year-old son.

News outlets report the 13-count indictment has charged Matthew Lanz with malice murder of the firefighter and his wife.

Lanz is also accused of stabbing a police officer in an adjacent county.

An Atlanta newspaper reports that Lanz’s 27-year-old brother was the man who fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer and then killed himself with the officer’s gun in August 2021.