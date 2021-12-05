Georgia inmate sentenced in fraud scheme run from prison

ROME, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia inmate will spend additional time behind bars after prosecutors say he used a cell phone from prison to try to steal millions of dollars worth of heavy equipment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta said Wednesday that Damon Thomas Young was sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with the theft scheme. He was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in August.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Young was serving time for assaulting a police officer when he used a contraband cell phone in 2019 to order heavy equipment that he had delivered around his home in Ranger, Georgia. He then put the equipment up for sale on Craigslist.