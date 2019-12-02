Georgia father, 9-year-old son killed in mobile home fire

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV/AP) — A father and his 9-year-old son were killed when their mobile home caught fire over the weekend.

The Hall County Fire Department responded to the fire at 5423 Smallwood Drive at around 8 a.m. When firefighters went inside of the home, they found the bodies of a 9-year-old and a 40-year-old.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett told news outlets the 40-year-old was Jesse Hinds Sr. and the child was his son, Jesse Hinds Jr.

“The double-wide mobile home was around 40 years old and 1,400 square feet in size. It was completely destroyed by the blaze, and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The cause and origin of this extremely tragic event are still under investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.”

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office said that smoke alarms were found in the home, but it is still unclear if they were working properly when the fire started.

A spokesman for the Hall County school district told The Associated Press that Jesse Hinds Jr. was a third-grader at Mount Vernon Elementary in Gainesville. Grief counselors will be available on Monday morning.

This year, fires in Georgia have claimed 85 lives.