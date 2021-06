MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia doctor faces time in federal prison after admitting that he illegally dispensed prescription opioids.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Macon said in a news release that Dr. Thomas Sachy, of Gray, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances.

Sachy, who is 57, faces up to eight years in prison followed by at least three years of supervised release.