Georgia DNR law enforcement reminds boaters of social distancing

“The photo is a good example of social distancing by several boaters on a sandbar at Lake Oconee today. Please do the right thing and help stop the spread of this terrible virus.” (Georgia DNR, Law Enforcement Division)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – State law enforcement officials are reminding boaters to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Law Enforcement Divison of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), game wardens had to disperse several groups on waterways Sunday.

News 3 received some alleged reports of large groups on local islands, including St. Catherine’s Island in Liberty County and Wassaw Island in Chatham County.

“Social distancing applies to individual boats, boats tied together, sandbars, the shoreline and everywhere else,” the Law Enforcement Division stated.

Officials remind boaters to:

stay 6 feet from other people

do not gather in groups of 10 or more

do not have 10 people on a boat

do not tie several boats together to create a group larger than 10

“This is temporary,” the DNR said. “Once we beat COVID-19 you can enjoy these activities again.”

To report a violation, call 800-241-4113 or email rangerhotline@dnr.ga.gov.