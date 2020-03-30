Georgia DNR law enforcement reminds boaters of social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – State law enforcement officials are reminding boaters to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Law Enforcement Divison of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), game wardens had to disperse several groups on waterways Sunday.
News 3 received some alleged reports of large groups on local islands, including St. Catherine’s Island in Liberty County and Wassaw Island in Chatham County.
“Social distancing applies to individual boats, boats tied together, sandbars, the shoreline and everywhere else,” the Law Enforcement Division stated.
Officials remind boaters to:
- stay 6 feet from other people
- do not gather in groups of 10 or more
- do not have 10 people on a boat
- do not tie several boats together to create a group larger than 10
“This is temporary,” the DNR said. “Once we beat COVID-19 you can enjoy these activities again.”
To report a violation, call 800-241-4113 or email rangerhotline@dnr.ga.gov.