Georgia deputy shoots man who walked on I-75 with handgun, shot first

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A deputy sheriff in Georgia shot a man who first shot at him first, after the man was seen walking in and out of traffic on Interstate 75 while holding a handgun.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Monday that the shootings happened Sunday afternoon in the central part of the state. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Department received multiple 911 calls about the man with the gun.

GBI says the man shot at a deputy, and the deputy returned fire. It says the man was airlifted to a trauma center in Macon. The bureau did not give the man’s name. It said no law enforcement officers were injured.