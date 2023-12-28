LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) — A daycare worker in Lyons, Georgia was arrested last night after allegedly assaulting multiple children. Parents say they had been voicing their concerns for weeks before any action was taken.

On December 27, Nicole Cabrera was arrested for nine counts of felony child cruelty in the first degree, and one misdemeanor battery charge.

The alleged assault took place at Step-By-Step Daycare in Lyons.

One parent tells News 3 that in November, her son was covered in bruises when she picked him up at school. After reporting her concerns to the daycare, employees assured her that the cameras had been reviewed. They told the parent that no abuse or negligent behavior had occurred.

A month later, the parent was contacted by an investigator with the Lyons Police Department, saying there was video evidence of Cabrera abusing her son and other children at the daycare.

Cabrera was released on December 27 with a bond of 25,000$.