Georgia couple charged after girl they were babysitting dies

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A husband and wife were arrested early Monday in north Georgia and charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl they were babysitting.

News outlets reported that 31-year-old Juan Martinez and 32-year-old Nancy Martinez were being held without bond at the Hall County jail on murder and first-degree cruelty to children charges.

It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could comment on the charges.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Officer Derreck Booth told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the couple was watching the toddler Sunday at a Gainesville home while her parents were at work and caused her to suffer “traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries.”