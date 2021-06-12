Georgia city official arrested, accused of pushing trooper

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia elected official has been charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement after police say he interfered in the investigation of a fatal accident.

Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves Sr. was arrested on Thursday after trying to reach the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Police say he was trying to use his position to get through roadblocks. Reeves was charged with a felony after a state trooper said Reeves pushed him.

Royce remained jailed in Crisp County Friday with bail set at $2,500. It’s unclear if Reeves has a lawyer to speak for him.