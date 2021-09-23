Georgia city eyes large party regulations after teen killed

AP News

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Warner Robins city leaders are considering new laws to regulate large parties.

The discussion comes after a teenage girl was shot to death and four others wounded by gunfire at a large weekend party during the Labor Day weekend.

WMAZ-TV reports that the city requires a permit for parades or picketing, but no ordinance or permit for large gatherings like block parties.

Police say 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson was killed in the shooting.

Police say the shots had been fired into the crowd from a vehicle leaving the area.

Warner Robins is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

