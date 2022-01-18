Georgia agent promises thorough probe of shooting by deputy

KNOXVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say they have conducted numerous interviews as part of the probe into the shooting death of a man by a sheriff’s deputy in central Georgia.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jerry Jones did not provide any new details about the Jan. 9 shooting of 47-year-old Denrick Demond Stallings by a Crawford County sheriff’s deputy following an attempted traffic stop.

But Jones said the goal was to leave no stone unturned. He was joined by Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, who said she had many questions about the shooting.